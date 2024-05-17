BOSTON — The Bruins return to TD Garden on Friday, looking to once again keep their season alive in a do-or-die matchup with the Florida Panthers.

It’s safe to assume The Hub on Causeway will be rocking no matter what, but when the puck finally drops there’s one thing people will be looking for. Is it possible Brad Marchand suits up, and if he does, just how loud will TD Garden get?

“It’s gonna be wild,” Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said Thursday, projecting what it might be like if Marchand does make his return in Game 6. “Our fans are passionate, and they’re awesome, and they love him. If he can go tomorrow, I think it will be pretty loud and exciting. We’re counting on them to help us out.”

Marchand, of course, has been out since Game 3 with an upper-body injury he suffered at the (literal) hands of Panthers forward Sam Bennett. The Bruins have split each of the games they’ve played without their captain in the lineup, but he returned to practice between Game 5 and Game 6, giving his teammates a jolt as they look to rally from a 3-1 deficit.

“It’s huge,” Bruins rookie John Beecher said. “He’s out there, so you get a couple extra whacks and slashes to the back of your legs and stuff, but it’s awesome. He’s been the heart and soul of our team all year, and seeing him grow as a captain has been unbelievable.”

Marchand’s return, mixed with the ever-growing confidence of a team playing with nothing to lose, filled Warrior Ice Arena with nothing but positive vibes Thursday. You couldn’t find a player who wasn’t wearing a smile on his face, knowing the bolt of energy they’re potentially gaining Friday night at TD Garden.

“He’s our leader, our captain, so having him out on the ice gives us more confidence heading into the next game,” Pavel Zacha said. “He puts a lot of energy into the group during practices. We’re happy to have him back.”