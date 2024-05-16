BOSTON — If you had to describe how the Bruins have looked throughout their playoff run, “balanced” would not be the first word to come to mind.

It’s been anything but balanced.

The B’s started fast in their series with the Toronto Maple Leafs to kick things off, but eventually allowed their rivals to climb back and even things up with back-to-back victories. It took an incredible play by Hampus Lindholm and David Pastrnak to secure that series win in overtime of a decisive Game 7. Boston opened its next series with the Florida Panthers by grabbing a win on the road, before dropping three in a row.

The Bruins are now playing desperate, needing to flip the script and grab three in a row to keep their cup hopes alive. It hasn’t been a balanced team effort, no, but Jim Montgomery has found balanced individual play in some surprising youngsters including Mason Lohrei.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought Mason Lohrei was great last game,” Montgomery said. “He made a great, poised play through his legs that led to our second goal. I’m really happy with Mason. I can’t even say that he needs a reset.”

… and Andrew Peeke.

“He’s been very impressive, and he was significantly better in Game 5 than he was in Game 4,” Montgomery said.

… and Johnny Beecher.

Story continues below advertisement

“I had a real good conversation with him on the ice (Thursday at practice),” Montgomery said, wrapping up his individual praise with a punch. “You find out where a players mind is at in those moments, and how important they are to the team, and how much someone like Johnny Beecher helps the Boston Bruins be better.”

Brad Marchand hasn’t been around for half of the series. David Pastrnak took some time to get going. Charlie Coyle, Charlie McAvoy and Pavel Zacha struggled to find their playoff game.

It’s been the young guys like Lohrei, Peeke and Beecher, who entered this postseason with zero prior experience, that have really given the Bruins a chance to stay in it.