The Bruins were outplayed in nearly every possible way Friday, dropping a fourth consecutive playoff game at TD Garden to the Florida Panthers to trail their series, 2-1.

Boston, in being handily outscored and outshot once again, didn’t have much ground to stand on when it came to postgame complaints.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery actually passed up on an opportunity to blast officiating despite seeing his team earn just two power-play opportunities. The Panthers had six, and there were a couple in particular that stemmed from one penalty Montgomery felt swung the game.

“We weren’t very good for the first two periods,” Montgomery said postgame, per team-provided video. “I can’t really say that we earned any more power plays. In the second period we were coming, but unfortunately we got the high stick on a stick battle, fighting for the puck. That really changed the game.”

It was Mason Lohrei who was called for the infraction, catching Steven Lorentz up high and drawing blood in what would end up being a disastrous play for the Bruins. Boston’s young defenseman went to the penalty box for four minutes. Florida scored twice on its pair of power-play opportunities. It was 3-0 in the blink of an eye.

That’s not exactly winning hockey.

The Bruins will look to even up the series in Game 4 on Sunday, with puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. NESN will have you covered with pregame and postgame coverage.