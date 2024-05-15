Midway through the second period of Game 5 between the Bruins and Panthers, Boston defenseman Mason Lohrei was penalized for hooking Eetu Luostarinen.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery apparently did not like the call and became very animated on the Boston bench while talking to the referees.

Jim Montgomery had some thoughts about Mason Lohrei's penalty. 🏊 pic.twitter.com/ALWSwvcpWz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 15, 2024

Montgomery was looking for the referees to add an embellishment on Luostarinen for diving. The Panthers had already received one embellishment penalty earlier in the game.

Morgan Geekie received two minutes for cross-checking Anton Lundell and the Florida defenseman was penalized for embellishment in the first period. The two clubs skated four-on-four.

With their season on the line, the Bruins held a 2-1 lead over the Panthers at the end of the second period. Geekie and Charlie McAvoy scored for Boston.