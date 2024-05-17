Is Brad Marchand going to suit up for the Boston Bruins in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers on Friday night at TD Garden?

That’s the million-dollar question, which you won’t get the answer to until the puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. Jim Montgomery likes to keep his cards close to the vest, after all, which we got another example of Friday morning.

“He’s going through his final steps,” Montgomery said, per team-provided video. “He’ll be a game-time decision.”

The Bruins haven’t given anything away throughout the postseason, not just when it comes to the status of their captain, but regarding lineup changes, other injuries and off-ice tactics, as well.

If we’re reading between the lines, it seems Marchand will return in Game 6. He’s skated in each of Boston’s last three practices and also spoke to the media for the first time since his injury on Thursday.

It won’t be official until both the Panthers and Bruins line up for puck drop, though, so you’ll have to wait and see.