Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is not an option for Game 5 against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters in Sunrise, Fla.

Boston trails Florida 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. The Black and Gold need to win Tuesday in order to extend the series, which would return to Boston for Game 6 if the visitors win Game 5.

The update from Montgomery came after Marchand took the ice for morning skate at Amerant Bank Arena.

Marchand missed Boston’s Game 4 loss at TD Garden on Sunday night as well. He continues to deal with an upper-body injury that he suffered in Boston’s Game 3 loss last Friday.

Panthers forward Sam Bennett injured Marchand in the contest on an arguably dirty hit to the head. Montgomery and the Bruins clearly felt Bennett’s hit was outside the lines, and upon receiving further video evidence, Boston had its opinions confirmed.

Bennett was not fined or suspended for the hit. The Panthers veteran said he did not mean to injure Marchand on the play, and Florida head coach Paul Maurice pushed back at the notion it was a dirty hit.

Puck drop from Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. NESN+ will carry both pregame and postgame coverage.