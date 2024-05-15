Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery (kind of) shared an update Wednesday on Brad Marchand’s status for Game 6 against the Florida Panthers on Friday night at TD Garden.

Marchand is still day-to-day.

Montgomery will likely play his cards close to the chest when it comes to Marchand’s status, as the answer he gave Wednesday followed a very similar structure of previous updates. The Bruins are taking it day-by-day, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI, and will know more as they get closer to Game 6.

Marchand’s dealing with an upper-body injury, which he suffered in Game 3 on a less-than-legal blow in the middle of the ice from Panthers forward Sam Bennett. It didn’t result in a penalty, fine or suspension, though the physicality of the series did increase after it became clear Marchand would miss some time.

The B’s will have the benefit of an extra off day between games, giving their captain a real chance to return to the ice as they hope to keep their season alive Friday at TD Garden.