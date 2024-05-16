BOSTON — Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery called for a “power-play meeting” following his team’s season-saving victory Tuesday night.

He just didn’t feel like the players and coaches were on the same page.

“I don’t feel our players are buying into what we’re trying to sell to have success on the power play,” Montgomery said just moments following the victory. “We just got to have a healthy meeting here where we sit down and we hash things out.”

The B’s had that meeting Thursday, and one of the major developments coming out of it saw Brad Marchand return to his spot on the unit … during practice, at least.

Story continues below advertisement

Marchand took his spot alongside Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk on the top unit. Mason Lohrei, Morgan Geekie, Pavel Zacha, James van Riemsdyk and Justin Brazeau made up the second unit, with JVR falling from the top grouping and Danton Heinen being removed completely.

Montgomery believes the meeting was exactly what the Bruins needed.

“I thought it went really well,” Montgomery said Thursday. “The players gave feedback. We gave them some feedback. We met in the middle and I thought the power play looked a lot better out there today.”

The B’s have gone just 22.6% on the man-advantage throughout the postseason, which is fourth worst among all teams. The Panthers’ penalty kill has been stellar, of course, but going 1-for-18 just doesn’t cut it, no matter the opponent.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston is hoping its changes will lead to better results in Game 6. If they don’t the season might end Friday night at TD Garden.