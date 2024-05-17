Pat Maroon quickly became a fan favorite for his on-ice presence and big-time personality since joining the Boston Bruins.

That continued for the Bruins forward prior to Game 6 against the Florida Panthers. As speculation grew with Brad Marchand on the ice for warmups before officially returning to the lineup, Maroon had some fun without revealing his teammate’s status.

“He looks amazing, he got a new haircut,” Maroon told TNT’s pregame show leading up to Game 6.

Maroon also shared the sentiment of Bruins teammate Jake DeBrusk about emphasizing the value of a fast start in front of the home crowd.

“Yeah, we haven’t had a good start at home,” Maroon added. “I think that’s the key. I thought we did a good job of that last game. Tonight, we’ve got to find a way to get pucks in early. Play simple hockey and find a way to get our feet underneath us. Play with a little confidence and a little poise.”

The Bruins look to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 against the Panthers in their second-round playoff series.