It’ll be do-or-die when the Boston Bruins take the ice for Game 5 against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night.

The Black and Gold trail Florida 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, and they need to win to send the series back to Boston.

About three hours before puck drop the Bruins posted a hype video with a simple message: “Just win a hockey game.”

Just win a hockey game. pic.twitter.com/B18wlEVA4b — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 14, 2024

The Bruins will be shorthanded with captain Brad Marchand ruled out for the second straight game. But Marchand’s absence, which stems from the arguably dirty hit he took from Florida’s Sam Bennett in Game 3, has provided Boston some extra motivation, too.