The Bruins will have to win three consecutive games to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive, so there’s a lot riding on Tuesday’s matchup with the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Boston’s obviously well aware, which is why it intends on staying present in Game 5.

“I think throughout this entire playoffs, we’ve talked about sticking with our process, because when you start to overthink things in the future that are out of our control — ultimately, it doesn’t help us in any way,” Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo told NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz on Tuesday. “It’s about staying as present as possible, focusing on the first shift that we have tonight and going from there.”

The Bruins had about as disastrous a two-game stretch at TD Garden as they could possibly have over the weekend, dropping both contests and seeing captain Brad Marchand exit the lineup for at least a pair of games due to a controversial hit from Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

Story continues below advertisement

It was enough to dig a 3-1 hole, which paints the picture clearly. The B’s can’t afford any more mistakes.

“We all know the situation we’re in and the adversity that we face,” Bruins forward Morgan Geekie said Tuesday, per team-provided video. “… I don’t know if there’s much to be said. I think we all understand what’s at stake for us. I think everyone’s ready to go tonight.”

The B’s and Panthers will take the ice for Game 5 on Tuesday, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET in Sunrise, Fla. NESN will have you covered with pregame and postgame coverage.