The Bruins face a 3-1 series deficit and will fight for their season when they play the Panthers in Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena.
Brad Marchand will not be an option for Boston on Tuesday night. But the Black and Gold hope his presence in Florida can help light a spark and give them “extra motivation” to come back to TD Garden with a chance to come back in the best-of-seven series. The B’s are 0-25 all-time when facing a 3-1 series deficit.
Neither team will make changes to their lineup. That’s despite the flurry of roster moves the Bruins made Monday and after Sam Reinhart took a puck to the face and left in the third period of Game 4 on Sunday.
Puck drop for Bruins-Panthers Game 5 is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch pregame and postgame coverage on NESN+.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Boston and Florida.
BOSTON BRUINS (1-3)
Jake DeBrusk — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau
Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Pat Maroon
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-1)
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images