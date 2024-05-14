The Bruins face a 3-1 series deficit and will fight for their season when they play the Panthers in Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Brad Marchand will not be an option for Boston on Tuesday night. But the Black and Gold hope his presence in Florida can help light a spark and give them “extra motivation” to come back to TD Garden with a chance to come back in the best-of-seven series. The B’s are 0-25 all-time when facing a 3-1 series deficit.

Neither team will make changes to their lineup. That’s despite the flurry of roster moves the Bruins made Monday and after Sam Reinhart took a puck to the face and left in the third period of Game 4 on Sunday.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 5/14, 4:12pm
Boston Bruins
BOS
+173
Tue 5/14, 7:00 PM
FLA -1.5 O/U 5.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
Florida Panthers
FLA
-210

Puck drop for Bruins-Panthers Game 5 is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch pregame and postgame coverage on NESN+.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Boston and Florida.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-3)
Jake DeBrusk — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau
Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Pat Maroon

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Story continues below advertisement

FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-1)
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

More Bruins:

Bruins Post Hype Video Before Do-Or-Die Game 5 Vs. Panthers

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Editorial Content Writer II

Editorial Content Writer II for NESN.com. UMass Lowell graduate. Might know the answer to some obscure historical fact or anecdote.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images