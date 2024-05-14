The Bruins face a 3-1 series deficit and will fight for their season when they play the Panthers in Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Brad Marchand will not be an option for Boston on Tuesday night. But the Black and Gold hope his presence in Florida can help light a spark and give them “extra motivation” to come back to TD Garden with a chance to come back in the best-of-seven series. The B’s are 0-25 all-time when facing a 3-1 series deficit.

Neither team will make changes to their lineup. That’s despite the flurry of roster moves the Bruins made Monday and after Sam Reinhart took a puck to the face and left in the third period of Game 4 on Sunday.

Puck drop for Bruins-Panthers Game 5 is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch pregame and postgame coverage on NESN+.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Boston and Florida.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-3)

Jake DeBrusk — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau

Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Pat Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-1)

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky