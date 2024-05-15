Bruins Wrap: Boston Holds On Vs. Panthers In Game 5, Season Continues

The Boston Bruins kept their season alive, defeating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 5 of the second-round series from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Tuesday night.

The series heads back to Boston, though the Panthers still lead 3-2.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston had a game plan in Game 4 that created a fast start.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins followed that start in Game 5, racking up shots at an early rate that they hadn’t all series. Morgan Geekie snuck a backhanded shot past Sergei Bobrovsky and Boston outshot Florida 13-4.

The Bruins had to show they could play that style for a full 60 minutes and got tested when Florida’s Sam Reinhart evened the score in the second period. Boston indeed had an answer as Charlie McAvoy found the back of the net and survived a goaltender interference challenge from Florida.

The Bruins benefited from such a scenario after losing all momentum on such a play for the Panthers in Game 4.

The teams traded power-play chances in the third period, particularly with Florida missing wide of the net on several chances to even the score. Both goaltenders to keep the Boston lead at one into the game’s final minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Florida pulled their goalie with less than three minutes to go. Reinhart had a decent look that Jeremy Swayman turned aside in the final seconds to seal the win and force Game 6.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Geekie’s second goal of the series put the Bruins on the board.

Geeks gets the first one. pic.twitter.com/3dOdOz7yiU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 14, 2024

— McAvoy buried his first goal of the postseason.

Story continues below advertisement

— Swayman tallied 28 saves in the pivotal Game 5.

UP NEXT

The Bruins and Panthers meet in Game 6 on Friday at TD Garden.