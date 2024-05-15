UNCASVILLE, Conn. — If there’s anyone who knows some of the things Caitlin Clark is going through at the moment, it’s her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.

Boston was the No. 1 overall pick last year and entered the WNBA with plenty of hype surrounding her after an illustrious collegiate career at South Carolina.

That made Boston the perfect person to try to settle down Clark late in the second quarter Tuesday during her WNBA debut against the Connecticut Sun. Clark’s performance wasn’t going as planned as she missed her first four shots and committed a handful of turnovers.

Clark was clearly out of sync and frustrated by the Connecticut Sun defense. So Boston put it on herself to give Clark an in-game message.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just expecting the physicality was the biggest thing. Those aren’t calls you’re going to get. They’re going to get those calls. It is what it is,” Clark revealed of what Boston told her. “That was basically all she said. Just be calm, be aggressive and be you.”

After scoring just seven points in the first half with no rebounds and one assist, Clark looked more like herself over the final 20 minutes as she drained three shots from 3-point range. She finished with 20 points on 5-for-15 shooting, including going 4-for-11 from beyond the arc. She recorded just three assists and was charged with a whopping 10 turnovers.

Clark will probably get more advice from Boston along the way as the superstar guard tries to navigate her rookie season in the WNBA.