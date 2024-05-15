Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus had an interesting pregame outfit choice prior to Game 5 against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

It seemed to be his way of taking a shot at the Bruins.

No, that wasn’t a typo.

Strus strolled into TD Garden with a custom Florida Panthers sweater Wednesday, doing his best to play the roll of Boston villain. It doesn’t make a ton of sense on a surface level considering he’s from Chicago and all, but Strus did play for the Miami Heat for several seasons so it would make sense that he was gifted the threads at some point during his tenure.

Chicago native Max Strus enters TD Garden (down 3-1) wearing Florida Panthers jersey after they lost to the Boston Bruins last night. pic.twitter.com/2VDoDQUHFb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 15, 2024

Strus hasn’t been a fan favorite at TD Garden recently, routinely hurting the Celtics in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals as a member of the Heat. He also got into it with Jaylen Brown earlier in this series, so you can bet the boos in Boston will be loud Wednesday.