BOSTON — The Cleveland Cavaliers are severely depleted as they try to stave off elimination against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers revealed 45 minutes prior to tip that Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert will all be sidelined for the pivotal matchup as Cleveland stares down a 3-1 series deficit.

Mitchell’s absence due to a calf injury he suffered late in Game 3 was expected. The Athletic reported earlier in the day that it was unlikely he would suit up. Mitchell, who averaged 31.7 points in the series against the Celtics, also missed Game 4.

The Celtics have yet to see Allen in the series. The 6-foot-9 Cavaliers big man hasn’t played since Game 4 of Cleveland’s first-round series against the Orlando Magic due to a rib injury.

LeVert was a new addition to Cleveland’s injury report prior to Game 5 because of a bone bruise in his knee. LeVert has been a healthy contributor for the Cavaliers against the Celtics, chipping in with 14.8 points and 2.5 assists per game.

With the Cavaliers missing those three players, they will roll out a starting lineup of Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, Max Strus, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro.

Cleveland being extremely shorthanded should make the assignment of sending the Cavaliers home and advancing to a sixth Eastern Conference finals in the last eight seasons much more manageable for the Celtics.