Celtics’ Derrick White Cheers On Red Sox At Fenway Park

Fresh off the Celtics’ 4-1 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Derrick White traded in his normal Green and White to don Red Sox colors at Fenway Park on Friday night.

As White was chatting with NESN’s Jahmai Webster, Boston outfielder Jarren Duran hit a laser to center field for his second double of the night.

“I’m a big baseball fan,” White said as the ball launched off Duran’s bat. “Home run? Oh! I’m a big baseball fan, and this is the best ballpark. I got my folks in town, so I wanted to bring them to a game, and it worked out for us.”

The Celtics are headed back to the Eastern Conference finals after the gentleman’s sweep of the Cavs on Wednesday night.

“There’s a lot of games going on,” White said. “But we are always supporting all the Boston sports teams around here and just wishing them the best and wanting them to do the best.”

The Red Sox had an extra Triston Casas bobblehead from a giveaway on Tuesday night, and White was thrilled when they offered him one.

“He’s a great player,” White said of Casas. “He’s hurt right now, but this is a nice ‘Yoga’ bobblehead definitely.”

Casas was moved to the 60-day injured list on April 28 after the 24-year-old was sidelined with fractured cartilage. The first baseman exited the Red Sox’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 20 after just one plate appearance. He isn’t eligible to return until June.