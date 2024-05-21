Celtics guard Derrick White rolled up to TD Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers sporting the jersey of PWHL Boston captain Hilary Knight.

All-Defensive first team in our books, Derrick White ☘️ ☘️ ☘️ pic.twitter.com/xJE9DF4ueu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 21, 2024

White and Knight met prior to a game in March and even did a jersey swap.

White and teammate Jrue Holiday were named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team on Tuesday along with Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic).

The 29-year-old has been a big supporter of the other professional teams in Boston and made an appearance at Fenway Park last Thursday when the Red Sox hosted the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Celtics continue their quest for Banner No. 18 when they host the Pacers in the third round, making quick work of the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.

PWHL Boston leads PWHL Minnesota, 1-0, in the best-of-five Walter Cup Finals. Boston clinched the No. 3 seed in the inaugural playoffs and swept PWHL Montreal in the opening round.