Celtics Downplay Kyrie Irving’s Villain Status In Boston

Kyrie Irving is certain to be on the receiving end of some boos when the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks take the floor for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals next Thursday.

He’s the villain in this story, at least for the chapters that will take place in TD Garden.

Irving has done plenty to earn the jeers that will be thrown in his direction throughout June, but he isn’t being viewed by the Celtics as anything more than a (very talented) opposing player. Boston is focused on winning and isn’t doing anything but throwing praise in the direction of its former point guard.

“We’re all villains in someone’s eyes,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said Friday, per NBC Sports Boston. “He’s a great player. He’s done a lot of great things, with how he’s carried himself and how he’s played this postseason has been one of the fun things to watch… You have to respect that. You can’t take that for granted, and you have to be ready to guard him at a high, high level.”

Mazzulla never overlapped with Irving, so his view might differ to that of the players that were around during his two-year run with the Celtics. Al Horford, for example, saw his first run in Boston end at the same time as Irving’s departure.

He, much like Mazzulla, had nothing but glowing words for the eight-time All-Star, though

“Playing with Kyrie was very special,” Horford said. “He’s the type of player that opens up a lot for everyone else, and I benefitted a lot from that in his time that he was here.”

It’s doubtful the Celtics are worried too much about bulletin board material, but they’re certainly not interested in stoking the flame of Irving’s villainy. It’s more about capturing Banner 18.