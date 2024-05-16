The Celtics will have to wait until this weekend to learn who their Eastern Conference finals opponent will be, but fans seem to have determined who they want Boston to play.

The C’s closed out their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a win in Game 5. The C’s will get time to rest as the New York Knicks hope to close out their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Indiana could force a Game 7 with a win Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but Celtics fans Wednesday didn’t seem to think so when they chanted “(expletive) New York” as they left TD Garden. There also was a segment of fans who chanted, “(Expletive) the Knicks.”

Those chants came after Boston fans trolled the Cavaliers, whose fans declared, “We want Boston,” after the first round.

Celtics fans could be giving the Knicks the same kind of bulletin board material the Miami Heat supporters and Cleveland fans gave Boston. However, Joe Mazzulla’s side has been dominant in the playoffs and will again be overwhelming favorites against any opponent they face in the Eastern Conference finals.

If anything, the chants could be extra motivation for the Pacers to keep their season alive in Game 6 on Friday.