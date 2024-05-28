Green Teamers didn’t hear one of their own on the television broadcast Monday night, but Sean Grande, the voice of the Boston Celtics, absolutely delivered on the radio call.

Grande added to the moment after the Celtics punched their ticket to the NBA Finals with a 105-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“And it’s over! It’s over! The Boston Celtics swarm the floor!” Grande exclaimed from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, per the Celtics Radio Network.

“All year they said this team couldn’t win in the clutch. They said they couldn’t win at home. They said they played with their food. And they said the season was a failure if they didn’t reach the Finals. They have had a bad year. Because Game 1 is in Boston on June the 6th.”

Story continues below advertisement

Grande continued: “In Game 1 they took their heart. In Game 3 they took their home. And in Game 4, in the final seconds with everything on the line, the Boston Celtics take the series and the championship of the Eastern Conference.”

You can listen to it here:

The final seconds. Grande. Max. History. pic.twitter.com/TGJDs3JU2Q — Celtics Radio Network (@celticsradio) May 28, 2024

Jaylen Brown, who averaged 29.8 points per game in the series, was named the Eastern Conference finals MVP after the win.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston will host the Western Conference champion, likely to be the Dallas Mavericks, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.