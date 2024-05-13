The Boston Celtics haven’t been dramatically impacted yet by the absence of Kristaps Porzingis.

But make no mistake, the Celtics and Porzingis’ teammates are fully committed to getting him back on the court sooner rather than later. And they will go to great lengths to make that happen for Porzingis.

“He’s been with us the whole time and it’s always great to see him,” Celtics guard Derrick White told reporters Monday prior to Game 4, per WEEI’s Justin Turpin. “We got his music playing. Hopefully it helps him heal faster. Whatever we got to do to help him. But it’s always great to have him around and we know he’s doing everything he can to get back with us as quickly and safely as possible.”

It’s probably not because of the music, but Porzingis continues to make strides in his recovery from a right soleus strain, which he suffered in Game 4 of Boston’s first-round series against the Miami Heat. He got in a light on-court workout Monday morning, but wasn’t moving anywhere close to game speed.

Kristaps Porzingis continues some light work in Cleveland on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/duC79JitoJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 13, 2024

The Celtics, who hold a 2-1 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers, have yet to establish a timetable for Porzingis’ return, but one report indicated he could be back for the Eastern Conference finals if Boston advances. The conference finals wouldn’t start until Sunday at the earliest, giving more time for Porzingis rehab and heal.

Porzingis obviously is an integral piece to Boston’s pursuit of an NBA title, but while he works his way back, the Celtics also aren’t going to rush the 7-foot-2 big man.

So, Porzingis’ teammates might have to put up with listening to his music for a little while longer.