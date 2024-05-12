Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Addresses Scoring, Media Critics In Candid Answer

Jayson Tatum faced extreme criticism when he didn’t meet his star scoring standard to start the playoff series for the Boston Celtics against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He needed a night to rise to the challenge to reset the standard of his own play, silence the doubters and get the Celtics back on track. Tatum did just that, answering the call with 33 points and 13 rebounds to drive the Celtics to a 106-93 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 3 in Cleveland on Saturday night.

Tatum’s recent play and the ensuing media criticism marked the biggest headline of the series so far and a national conversation around the playoffs. The Celtics star remained in the spotlight on Saturday night, both for his play and the opportunity to fully speak his mind on the narrative that surrounds him.

“I respect (the media’s) job,” Tatum told reporters after Saturday’s win, per NBATV. “I respect the guys on TV. I don’t always agree with the things that they say. When they’re fair and take emotion out of it, whatever way that they’re leaning toward when they’re fair, I respect it. I understand what the media has brought to our game. More eyes, more attention and how everybody has benefited from that.”

Tatum continued: “I wouldn’t say that I take it as disrespect, right? Like I said, I don’t always agree with what they say. Maybe I feel like they’re not watching everything else that I’m doing. That’s not my job to focus on that, right?”

Tatum took strides back to being the scorer he knows he can be in Game 3, though he can be more efficient after going 11-for-25 from the field. Regardless, the Celtics star remains confident in his abilities, both as a scorer and an overall teammate capable of making winning plays.

“My job is to be the best player that I can be for our team on any given night,” Tatum added. “Yeah, I would love to make every shot I take. I know I can shoot better and I will. At this time of the season, as long as we win and we’re trending in the right direction, I know me scoring will come. I’ve done that plenty of times. I just try to impact the game in other ways and just dominate. Dominate the game and not just be defined as a scorer.”

Tatum responded on Saturday night with his play and his words. The Celtics need that to continue to stay on a championship path.