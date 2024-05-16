Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Makes Playoff Promise To Charles Barkley

The Celtics finished the job against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, but it wasn’t a given that Boston was going to take care of business in Game 5 of the sides’ Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Home court hasn’t presented much of an advantage to the C’s, who improved to 15-14 at TD Garden in NBA playoff games dating back to the 2021-22 season. Charles Barkley asked Jayson Tatum about Boston’s home struggles after the East’s No. 1 seed advanced to the conference finals, and while the franchise cornerstone couldn’t provide an answer, he did make a vow.

“Chuck, man, I wish I knew,” Tatum said, as seen on TNT. “But I can promise this: Moving forward, we’re going to be a lot better at home. Our fans deserve that, at least. They give us so much energy every night. Protecting home court is important.”

The Celtics will be able to enjoy a nice homestand after putting the final nail in the Cavs’ coffin. The New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers series could stretch all the way to Sunday, and the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals will be played at TD Garden.

Story continues below advertisement

Past championship teams in Boston made opposing teams dread playing on Causeway Street, and Tatum and company should make a concerted effort to do the same as they fight for the organization’s 18th title.