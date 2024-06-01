Celtics Veterans Sensing Pivotal Moments For NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics bought in all season long with a revamped roster with the sole priority of winning on a regular basis.

That path brought them back to the NBA Finals where perspective and experience could be the difference. In the latest appearance for the Celtics, a pair of key veterans can set the tone with their mindsets.

Jrue Holiday won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, winning four straight games in the NBA Finals after the Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 lead. The effort needed to complete that run stands out to the current Celtics guard.

“It takes everything,” Holiday told reporters on Friday, per NBA-provided video. “I’ll literally say it takes everything. It’s one of the hardest things that I’ve ever done. Mentally and physically, you’re exhausted. Teams know each other so well that at this point, it’s kind of about making plays. It’s about executing.”

Elsewhere on the roster, Al Horford makes his second appearance in the NBA Finals in his 17th season. Horford helped build the culture with the Celtics and knows what a title would mean for his own career and the franchise.

“We’ve established consistency and hard work,” Horford told reporters on Friday, per NBA-provided video. “We’ve tried to embody what being a Celtic is about. … What do we want our legacy to be? It has to be the consistent, hard-working team. We’re playing for each other. We’ve really enjoyed being in this space. That’s what we’re about.”

The Celtics start their final task in their championship pursuit when they host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 on Thursday at TD Garden.