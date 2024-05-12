The Boston Celtics traveled to Cleveland and defeated the Cavaliers 106-93 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The win earned Boston a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven playoff series.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Both the Celtics and Cavaliers watched their stars come to life early in Game 3.

Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell combined for 23 first-quarter points. Tatum found several impactful plays as a scorer and rebounder while Mitchell consistently drained shots from deep. Stars set the tone and would be the story for the rest of the night.

After taking a nine-point halftime lead, the Celtics ensured that they would not fall into a regression as they did in a brutal third quarter in Game 2. Boston started the second half on a 14-0 run, restoring a dominant style of play that the Celtics often instill on the court.

Tatum and Mitchell battled through the fourth quarter, though Boston’s three-point shooting made a difference with clutch shots from Payton Pritchard and Derrick White. The Celtics brought the tempo on Saturday and rode that momentum to the final buzzer for the series lead.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Tatum showed signs of improvement with a double-double, tallying 33 points and 13 rebounds.

— Jaylen Brown boosted Boston with 28 points.

— Cleveland’s Mitchell showed out again in a 33-point performance.

UP NEXT

The Celtics and Cavaliers continue the series in Game 4 on Monday night in Cleveland. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on TNT.