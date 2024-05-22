Coaches Explain PWHL Boston’s Disallowed Goal In Game 2

LOWELL, Mass. — PWHL Boston was shutout 3-0 against PWHL Minnesota in Game 2 of the Walter Cup Final, but the score was not the only bizarre thing to happen at Tsongas Center on Tuesday night.

Trailing 2-0 early in the second period, Boston thought it had gotten on the board when Jess Healy collected the loose puck in front of the net and scored her second goal of the playoffs.

David Elford, the referee behind the net, signaled a good goal, but then the play went under review after Elford’s referee partner Jared Cummin signaled no goal.

There was a lengthy review process that resulted in the goal being disallowed without explanation, to the dismay of the PWHL Boston fans in attendance.

On the play, it appeared that Hensley had the puck under her blocker before it was kicked loose by Sophie Shirley was knocked down in the crease by Sophia Kunin.

At first glance, it was thought the play was being reviewed for goaltender interference, but the official word from the PWHL was that the play was blown dead before the puck went into the net.

Boston coach Courtney Kessel admitted she heard the whistle on the bench but claimed “the whistle blew too early.”

Minnesota coach Ken Klee said he clearly heard the whistle on his team’s bench.

“We all heard the whistle on the bench, so there was definitely a whistle blown,” Klee said. “Then our players kind of stopped playing, and then all of a sudden we see the puck pop free and then get shot into the net.

“That was my take on it. (The refs) said, ‘ We definitely blew the whistle long before the puck was free.’ That was what I saw, and that was the explanation I got.”

Hensley admitted she never saw the puck.

“I didn’t see anything. I had no clue what happened,” Hensley said. “I really don’t know. There was a group of players that collided on that side of the net and somebody was laying in front of me and I was looking for the puck and couldn’t find it. (…) Kind of a weird won, but we’ll take it.”

The best-of-five series is tied 1-1 as the Walter Cup Final shifts to Saint Paul, Minnesota on Friday night. Puck drop for Game 3 from Xcel Energy Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN+.