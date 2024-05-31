While Paul Bissonnette joked it was “tampering,” Bruins star David Pastrnak wasted no time saying he would love Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl to join Boston.

Pastrnak joined the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast on Tuesday to discuss winning the gold medal at the IIHF World tournament on Sunday. The conversation took a turn when the hosts started mentioning players Pastnak might try to recruit in the offseason. When Draisaitl’s name was mentioned, Pastrnak exclaimed, “I would love Draisaitl!”

One player Pastrnak didn’t seem too keen on rejoining Boston was former teammate Tyler Bertuzzi.

“He went to the Leafs,” Pastrnak joked. “Are you kidding me? He went to the Leafs. I don’t know man, like you got me into a tight squeeze right now.”

Pastrnak may or may not talk with fellow NHL players about potentially joining the Bruins, but for the Czechnia native, coming to Boston should be an easy decision.

“For the Boston Bruins, Original Six, it should be enough for you to want to come and play here,” he said. “Would I love for people to come and wanting to play with me? Yes, of course. At the end of the day, if you don’t want to come to the Bruins … you have to want to come there for the organization and be prepared to obviously learn and follow the rules there and we’ll see. I think it’s going to be an interesting summer.”

The Bruins have nearly $21 million of projected cap space, according to CapFriendly, and general manager Don Sweeney said the club plans to be “aggressive” when adding players to the core group in Boston.