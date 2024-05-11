Dirty Play? Panthers Toe Line On Hit Causing Brad Marchand Injury

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand’s night ended early Friday, as he did not return to the ice following the second intermission due to an upper-body injury.

It was an unfortunate situation for an already trailing club, but the Bruins might be even more peeved with how things unfolded in Game 3 at TD Garden after digging deeper into the hit that appeared to shelve Marchand in the first place.

Panthers forward Sam Bennett, returning from an injury of his own in the eventual win, might have gotten away with a rabbit punch.

Marchand appeared to be in some pain after taking a hit from Bennett. pic.twitter.com/MWsczrMDOU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 10, 2024

If you slow the play down, it’s fairly clear that Bennett’s right fist connects with Marchand above the shoulders.

It’s unknown what Marchand’s injury actually is, as Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery described it as an upper-body ailment following the game. He also said the team would know more Saturday, with an update coming at some point following morning skate. Boston can’t really afford to miss its captain for an extended period of time, especially trailing the series 2-1.