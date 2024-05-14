The New England Patriots promoted a pair of internal candidates as they backfilled the wide-ranging role of Bill Belichick this offseason.

But was that the correct way to go about it?

New England on Saturday officially named Eliot Wolf as its executive vice president of player personnel. Wolf, who previously served as New England’s director of scouting, was widely viewed as the favorite to land the job since he was the team’s de facto general manager since Belichick’s departure.

Wolf’s promotion concluded the Patriots hiring carousel four months after Jerod Mayo was named as the successor to Belichick’s head coaching role.

During the latest episode of NESN’s “Foxboro Rush” podcast, co-hosts George Balekji and Travis Thomas offered their takes on the Wolf news. While Balekji didn’t criticize Wolf’s merit, he was not thrilled about the effort the Krafts put forth this offseason.

“They did the laziest thing this offseason,” Balekji said. “The Patriots did not go out and try to find the best candidate for each position.”

Balekji added: “You better hope this works because you barely tried when it came to getting a head coach and a general manager. So, that’s my Eliot Wolf reaction, to be quite frank.”

You can check out the segment at the 36-minute mark in the “Foxboro Rush” YouTube video embedded above.