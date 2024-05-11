Drake Maye Offers Early Thoughts On New Patriots Wideouts

FOXBORO, Mass. — Drake Maye had his first on-field experience with his New England Patriots teammates during rookie minicamp at Gillette Stadium.

Among Maye’s new teammates are receivers Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, who the Patriots drafted in the second and fourth round, respectively. Maye, who showed off his arm during the open-to-media session Saturday, spoke highly of both during his first media availability since New England drafted the wideouts.

“They look good, they look good,” Maye said with a smirk. “They made some plays in 7-on-7. I threw a couple behind them and they still made the catches. I don’t know if we had one on the ground yet, knock on wood. … They’ll be some special players.”

Polk and Baker led the group of receivers through individual drills and both were on the field during what could be considered New England’s all-rookie first team. Maye took the snaps during that 7-on-7 session and went 5-for-6 during the limited reps.

Story continues below advertisement

Patriots sixth-round cornerback Marcellas Dial, the only defensive player New England drafted, offered his own account of Polk and Baker.

“They’re two explosive guys that play with a chip on their shoulder,” Dial said after practice. “Going up against them, you can tell they know what they’re doing.”

Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo said while Maye still has a long way to go, he’s already seen the rookie’s work ethic. Mayo noted that Maye was at the facility late Friday night after the first of two rookie practices.

Maye attributed to trying to get on the same page with his new teammates, including Polk and Baker.

Story continues below advertisement

“Quarterback, you have to know what everybody is doing on the field on the offense. You got to know all 11,” Maye said. “So just trying to get not only myself, on my own, but get the other guys around me, get them with me, staying late or getting here early.”