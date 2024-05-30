Dustin Pedroia Earned This Baseball Perspective With 2018 Red Sox

BOSTON — Dustin Pedroia made plays as a prominent performer as the Red Sox won World Series titles in 2007 and 2013.

Pedroia hoped to be another factor when the Red Sox took off in 2018 with the best team in the sport. Unfortunately for the Boston second baseman, a knee injury carried over from 2017. He ultimately played just three games during the year, which relegated his impact to his ability to assist his teammates and vocally lead from the dugout.

That’s where Pedroia watched Boston win the World Series at Dodger Stadium, capping off a franchise-record season with 119 total victories. While the frustration of not taking the field bothered the now-Red Sox Hall of Famer, he gained valuable experience on how to lead in his post-playing career.

“Honestly, that year, I got a lot of hard news from doctors that was life-changing,” Pedroia told reporters at Fenway Park on Wednesday before the Red Sox Hall of Fame ceremony. “I had a blast helping guys and seeing guys thrive in their roles. Kind of pushing guys. Even some pitchers, hell, I had enough time on my hands that I could watch video and help our guys attack. It was fun. Obviously, I’d rather be playing. You take the positives out of everything.”

Pedroia eventually retired before the 2021 season. He maintains that his goal is to return to some role in baseball once his three sons are older, leaving the door open for the next chapter of his baseball life.

When that time comes, those 2018 experiences should be valuable for the Red Sox standout.