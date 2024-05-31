EA Sports Drops Must-See ‘College Football 25’ Gameplay Trailer

You’d be hard-pressed to find a video game that will arrive with more anticipation than EA Sports’ upcoming release of “College Football 25.”

It has been more than a decade since the sports video game empire put out a college football game despite fans begging for a new version. Those requests have been answered, and with each glimpse into what’s coming, anticipation has only grown.

That anticipation kicked into overdrive Friday when EA Sports released a 5-minute gameplay trailer. It is quite impressive.

In just 30 minutes after the trailer dropped on YouTube, the video had already received more than 105,000 views. In roughly the same amount of time, the EA Sports College account on X registered more than 500,000 views of its tweet plus seemingly countless reshares.

To say fans are excited would be an understatement. Here’s a small sampling of YouTube comments.

“It looks even better than I imagined for these past 11 years.”

“I had to hang up with my girlfriend for this”

“Will definitely be taking a knee my first play as tribute (to) all those who couldn’t be here to enjoy our game.. Looks amazing”

“Man I can’t be the only one that goes to sleep and wakes up thinking about this game”

“I sell cars for a living. Was in the middle of signing them up, stopped and watched. The guy (asked) what I am I doing, I said (College Football 25) trailer release. He said LETS WATCH. We had a moment.”

The game will be released July 19.