Electrifying Sequence Leads To Bruins’ First Goal Of Game 6

BOSTON — The Bruins got off to a hot start in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers. Then came a major lull for Boston.

But the Bruins ended the first period with a bang to take a 1-0 lead into the dressing room.

Pavel Zacha scored his first career goal in the playoffs as he got in on a breakaway and beat Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with a slick backhand finish with 52.8 seconds remaining in the period.

Zacha’s goal was set up due to some sheer force and skill. Brandon Carlo planted Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe on his butt in Boston’s defensive zone as Parker Wotherspoon slid a puck up the boards. Jake DeBrusk retrieved it and delivered a perfect no-look pass to a streaking Zacha.

The goal from Zacha gave the Bruins a major lift after the Panthers dictated play for most of the opening frame. The Bruins went without a shot for a stretch of over 14 minutes in the period.

The Bruins also got some energy from the return of captain Brad Marchand. Marchand had sat out the previous two games due to an upper-body injury. He also was on the ice for Zacha’s tally.