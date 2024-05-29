Eliot Wolf has heard the critiques about the lack of offseason spending at One Patriot Place, but the New England Patriots vice president of player personnel clearly views it differently.

“I would argue that we did spend money,” Wolf told Kay Adams on Tuesday on the “Up & Adams” show. “We signed what we felt was the best offensive tackle in free agency, and the best tight end in free agency. They just so happened to be guys that we retained.”

Wolf’s sentiments were about offensive tackle Mike Onwenu (three years, $57 million) and tight end Hunter Henry (three years, $27 million). New England also signed safety Kyle Dugger to a four-year contract extension, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to a three-year deal, and inked edge rushers Josh Uche (one year, $3 million) and Anfernee Jennings (three years, $12 million). The Patriots extended star defensive tackle Christian Barmore as well.

New England’s external additions were highlighted by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, wide receiver K.J. Osborn and running back Antonio Gibson. The Patriots were outbid by the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

“We were in on a lot of players (in free agency),” Wolf said. “Ultimately, at the end of the day, we just felt like they either just didn’t make sense financially — free agency is a hit or miss business. We were hit or miss in 2021. We have a few guys that are still here and a few that didn’t work out when we spent all that money. So every situation is different. We feel like we did what was best for the team.”

The Patriots entered the offseason with the mindset to draft and develop. Team owner Robert Kraft said he would rather the organization make long-term investments rather than splashy, headline-grabbing signings.

Wolf believes the Patriots did that.

“Draft and develop, that’s what we’re going to be,” Wolf said. “That’s what we strive to be. That’s where the core and the foundation is going to be. Some of our deals that we did in free agency were extending players that we drafted and developed previously.

“So I think that’s the key.”

It’ll be up to the Patriots to prove that was a successful offseason method.