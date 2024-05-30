ESPN Drops Teaser To Bruins-Canucks Stanely Cup Documentary

The aftermath of Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup final was unforgettable, and Bruins and Canucks fans will be able to relive the events Tuesday.

ESPN on Wednesday released a teaser trailer to “I’m Just Here for the Riot,” a “30 for 30” documentary about the fan riots after Boston defeated Vancouver in Game 7 to win the Stanley Cup.

The win marked the first championship since the 1971-72 season, but the loss was a bitter pill to swallow for Canucks fans. And their riot after the game shocked the world, especially during a time when social media still was new and instant information was a novelty.

Here are a few quotes from the teaser as well as the trailer.

In Canada, there’s nothing like having your team go to a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final.

Don’t tell me losing a hockey game is a reason to set fires and break windows.

I call the 2011 riot the world’s first smartphone riot

The harassment on social media was way worse than what I actually got from a judge.

At the end of the day, we’re all capable of anarchy.

The documentary seeks to see where the people from the riot are at now as well as take a look at the power of social media in these kinds of moments. So it’s unknown if any current or former Bruins players or personnel were interviewed for the documentary, but it should still serve as an interesting look back for fans.