The aftermath of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks was a surreal experience for NHL fans, and an upcoming documentary will look back at those events 13 years later.

ESPN on Tuesday revealed the premiere dates for its summer series of “30 for 30” documentaries. “I’m Just Here for the Riot” will be the first documentary released June 4. A synopsis also was revealed along with the debut date.

“On June 15, 2011, the Canucks’ Game 7 Stanley Cup Finals loss to the Boston Bruins sparks a massive riot in downtown Vancouver,” the synopsis read in an ESPN press release. “Police cars are overturned and burned, windows are shattered, stores are looted, and waves of young people are caught up in the mayhem. ‘I’m Just Here for The Riot’ chronicles the aftermath of an event captured on hundreds of cell phone cameras; the rioters are outed, shamed, and see their lives altered forever. From the mob mentality in the streets to similar vengeance in the online hunting of those responsible, it is a dark moment in the city’s history – one that raises deeper questions about fandom, violence, and the shocking power of an angry crowd.”

“I’m Just Here for the Riot” is co-directed by Kathleen Jayme and Asia Youngman. Jayme’s previous directorial credits include “The Grizzlie Truth,” a documentary about the Vancouver Grizzlies and their relocation to Memphis. Youngman primarily directed short documentaries before this upcoming “30 for 30.”

There was no other information about the documentary, such as which members of the Bruins were interviewed. The other “30 for 30” documentaries set to release this summer include deep dives on track and field star Butch Reynolds, FaZe Clan, Michael Chang and Dude Perfect.