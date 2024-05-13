Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett thought his controversial hit on Brad Marchand was nothing more than a “hockey play.”

Folks inside the Boston Bruins’ dressing room didn’t see it that way, and they aren’t alone.

Bruins players admittedly weren’t aware of the severity of Bennett’s Friday night shot in real time, and the primary camera angle of the incident didn’t give spectators the best view either. But alternate footage shows Bennett led with a fist up high, which knocked Marchand out of Game 3 and prevented him from playing in Game 4.

Tim Peel, a former NHL official, took aim at Bennett on social media upon seeing said footage.

Story continues below advertisement

“Certainly not a good look,” Peel posted to X on Sunday night. “All for tough hockey, but you just sucker punched their Captain possibly out of the series/playoffs!”

As fate would have it, Bennett was at the center of another controversy in Game 4. The 27-year-old scored a game-tying third-period goal at TD Garden that arguably should have been disallowed due to goaltender interference. The sequence only strengthened Bennett’s position as public enemy No. 1 in Boston, but he’s embracing his role as the villain.

Bennett and the Panthers will try to finish off the Bruins on Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena. Puck drop for Game 5 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.