Ex-Patriots Wideout Retires Following Nine-Year NFL Career

DeVante Parker spent two seasons with the Patriots, and after signing a one-year deal with the Eagles, the 31-year-old officially retired from the NFL.

Parker called it a career Monday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, following a nine-year run in the league, including a seven-year stint with the Miami Dolphins — the organization that drafted Parker 14th overall in 2015.

“I want to thank all the teams — the Patriots and the Eagles too,” Parker said, according to Schefter. “But the Dolphins were the first team, and I really want to thank them.”

Parker, a father of four, added: “I want to see my kids, spend quality time with them. I want to be there for them whenever I can.”

With New England, Parker made 24 starts in 26 appearances, totaling 933 receiving yards on 102 targets with three touchdowns. However, Parker’s heyday came in 2019 when while a member of the Dolphins, the Louisville product finished with a career-best 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 14 starts (14 games).

Parker never suited up with the Eagles, even though the departures of Quez Watkins, Julio Jones and Olamide Zaccheaus ensured he’d be able to secure a valuable role with the team next season.