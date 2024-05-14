The WNBA officially will usher in a new era Tuesday night.

Caitlin Clark will make her professional debut when the Sun host the Fever at Mohegan Sun Arena. The highly anticipated contest arrives just about one month after Indiana selected Clark with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Of course, the Iowa product won’t be the only household name taking the court in Connecticut. This season opener will also feature standouts like Alyssa Thomas, Aliyah Boston, DeWanna Bonner and NaLyssa Smith.

Here’s how you can watch the Fever-Sun matchup:

When: Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN