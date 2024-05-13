Tom Brady will be back on the television screen in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Brady is set to begin his broadcast career for FOX Sports, after landing a megadeal reportedly worth $375 million over the course of 10 years.

FOX NFL analyst Michael Strahan informed Brady of his Week 1 fate Monday, two days before the league’s official schedule release. Brady will be on the call when the Dallas Cowboys travel to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

The Cowboys will face the Browns on Sept. 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET.

“Amazing,” Brady told Strahan. “Obviously having the Cowboys on is a huge draw as America’s Team. That’s going to be a little hard for me to say that all the time, understanding they were the competition for a long time.”

Brady, much like the New England Patriots, will learn the remainder of the NFL schedule Wednesday. The league is set to release each team’s schedule on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.