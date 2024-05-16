FOX Teases Several Marquee Games On Tom Brady’s Broadcasts

Tom Brady has already impacted football as a seven-time Super Bowl champion. Can he find the same level of excellence in broadcasting?

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback enters the first season of his broadcast megadeal with FOX Sports, joining Kevin Burkhardt as the network’s No. 1 broadcast pair.

As the NFL released its full 2024 schedule on Wednesday, FOX Sports also revealed several matchups of “America’s Game of the Week” which will feature Brady and Burkhardt on the call.

Some 🔥 matchups coming your way this season in America's Game of the Week on FOX 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xqoremM52s — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 16, 2024

Brady will see plenty of the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers in his debut season with all three teams appearing multiple times on the introductory list.

Brady will also call a Super Bowl LVIII rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. Brady gets a new vantage point to analyze Patrick Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl champion who keeps following in the footsteps of the new FOX broadcaster and making an interesting conversation surrounding the greatest quarterback of all time.

Brady’s debut comes on Sept. 8 when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Cleveland Browns. It’s yet to be seen when he will first call a game featuring his former teams the Patriots and Buccaneers.