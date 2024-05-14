There’s no doubt the absence of Brad Marchand on the ice has been crucial for the Bruins, but the captain still is trying to do what he can off the ice.

Marchand will miss his second straight game due to an upper-body injury he suffered in Game 3 after a controversial hit from Sam Bennett. The 36-year-old traveled with the team to Florida and skated in practice Tuesday morning. It was something that could set the tone for Boston in Game 5 against the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

“Well, his presence, there’s an intensity to him about everything he does, and there’s a professionalism to everything he does,” Jim Montgomery told reporters, per the Bruins. “It’s a common effect on the group. It’s what we’re used to.”

Montgomery added that the team is focused on winning Game 5 but admitted there could be “extra motivation” to send the series back to Boston in order to allow Marchand to return. The captain’s presence alone helped the morale of the locker room.

“He’s a great captain, and everyone has a lot of respect for him in this room,” Morgan Geekie told reporters, per the Bruins. “It’s good to see him on the ice and making progress. We’re just happy he’s around. He’s a super happy guy and brings a lot of energy to the room. You notice when he’s not around, so it’s a good thing he’s here. We’re happy to have him on the trip, and we just got to get the job done for him.”

Puck drop for Bruins-Panthers Game 5 is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch pregame and postgame coverage on NESN+.