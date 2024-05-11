Jim Montgomery was not pleased with at least one officiating decision during the Boston Bruins’ Game 3 loss to the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Friday night. But the Bruins head coach wasn’t about to pass any blame after his team’s 6-2 defeat.
When asked about the officiating, Montgomery replied: “We weren’t very good the first two periods. I can’t really say we earned any more power plays.”
Florida’s power play decided in the contest. The Panthers scored on four of their six power-play opportunities, including a pair of second-period goals after a double minor (high-sticking) was assessed to Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei.
“That really changed the game,” Montgomery said, per the team-provided video.
In total, Boston was whistled for five infractions while Florida was sent to the box on two occasions.
The penalty kill had played a major factor in Boston’s success this postseason. However, when it was needed most Friday night, the Black and Gold weren’t able to answer the call.
The Panthers hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Bruins and Panthers return to the ice for Game 4 at TD Garden on Sunday evening. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch pregame and postgame coverage on NESN.
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images