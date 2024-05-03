How Bruins Star David Pastrnak Received Message From Jim Montgomery

The Bruins face a Game 7 challenge Saturday, and Jim Montgomery expects Boston to bounce back and advance past the first round.

Toronto beat the Black and Gold, 2-1, at Scotiabank Arena to even up the best-of-seven series at three apiece. The Maple Leafs hope to have their star Auston Matthews back for the win-or-go-home matchup, and Montgomery told reporters after Thursday’s loss that he expects star players like David Pastrnak to rise to the occasion.

Montgomery on Friday revealed how his message was received by the 27-year-old.

“I talked to him right after the game about it. I talked to him about it during the game,” Montgomery told reporters, per WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin. “Pasta and I have a real healthy, communicative relationship, and he’s ready to go.”

Pastrnak told reporters postgame that he needed to have a shot-first mentality and hopes to come out aggressive for Game 7. The Bruins star scored nine goals and tallied 14 assists for 23 points in his playoff career against the Maple Leafs, including four points in this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

Montgomery on Friday also expressed confidence his team will rectify their mistakes from the previous two matchups and handle business at TD Garden.