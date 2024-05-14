How Caitlin Clark Felt Prior To Highly Anticipated WNBA Debut

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The clock couldn’t move fast enough for Caitlin Clark on Tuesday night.

Clark hoped for 7:30 p.m. ET to quickly come so the superstar guard could make her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, how is the 90-minute clock not started?’ That’s what I was thinking,” Clark said pregame after taking the court for warm-ups. “Like I said, there’s just a buzz in the air. I was just excited to get on the court. I was waiting in the locker room for my court time and I’m like, ‘Come on, is it my turn to warm up yet?’ I’m just ready for the game. I think I’m ready for this moment no matter how it goes — good, bad, whatever it is.

“This is a first for me. It’s a great learning opportunity. You only get your first WNBA game one time, so you better make the most of it and soak in every single second because I’m never going to get this opportunity again.”

It was tough for Clark, who starred at Iowa and was the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft a month ago, to curb her anticipation. She said that in college she showed up to the arena 90 minutes before the game, warmed up a little bit and just played.

The Fever arrived at Mohegan Sun Arena just over two hours prior to tip, which Clark said gave her “plenty of time to sit and think about” her professional debut.

But the unwanted time didn’t bring nerves for Clark. She’s been in big situations before after playing in back-to-back national championship games.

And she was ready for another monumental moment in front of a sold-out crowd.

“I feel like a little kid. I just feel really excited more than anything,” Clark said. “I don’t really get nervous. I don’t get anxious. I just get a giddy excited feeling. I can’t wait for the moment to be here and just go out there and play the game and have a lot of fun. To me, it’s just a game.”