How Chris Buescher Reacted To Being Wrecked By Tyler Reddick

Chris Buescher was understandably irate following the conclusion of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday afternoon.

“We got run over,” Buescher told reporters after he was wrecked by Tyler Reddick on the final laps, which ultimately prompted Buescher to confront Reddick in a heated one-on-one on pit road.

Chris Buescher goes straight to Tyler Reddick on pit road! pic.twitter.com/LOqCWC5yqi — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 12, 2024

Buescher, who looked destined to win the checkered flag one week after he took second in the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history, was forced to exit due to his car’s damage. Reddick drifted into Buescher’s left side in Turn 3 and sent the Roush Fenway Racing driver into the barrier.

Story continues below advertisement

“Trying to be decent about it,” Buescher said, per NASCAR. “We had clean racing all day long and to get flat-out fenced like that, there’s no excuse. It’s just a poor decision and immature move. I don’t get it.”

Buescher finished 30th while his RFK Racing teammate, Brad Keselowski, claimed the checkered flag.

“On the flip side, I’m stoked for Brad and the 6 bunch and RFK to get a win here, that’s huge. But right now, selfishly, I’m mad for my team and our group,” Buescher said. “We had a great day there and we didn’t get anything to show for it.”

Buescher said he’s looking forward to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after this weekend’s all-star race.