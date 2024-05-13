BOSTON — The Bruins are 35-for-42 on the penalty kill in 11 games of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

After giving up four power-play goals in Game 3, Boston went 5-for-6 while shorthanded in Game 4, allowing just one controversial tally in the second period.

David Pastrnak, who took a roughing penalty in the first period when he punched Anton Lundell after the whistle, said the Bruins need to play more disciplined and stay out of the box against a team like the Panthers.

“Obviously, we’re taking too many penalties,” Pastrnak said. “Even my penalty, obviously a bad penalty. So, definitely stay out of the box and just try to take them 5-on-5.”

The Bruins were called for four straight penalties in the third period of the Game 4 loss, including two interference calls on Hampus Lindholm.

“To be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever seen four penalties in the third period,” Pastrnak said. “That’s eight minutes, a half of a period is spent on the kill. That, I have never seen.

“I can’t even recall the penalties right now so I don’t want to get into it. I’m just saying I’ve never seen the team take four penalties, and it was in a row, so it’s tough. We have to stay out of the box and play 5-on-5.”

The Bruins and Panthers combined for 158 penalty minutes in Game 2, but Pastrnak said the officials have not communicated much to both teams about how they will call the games. He half joked about how Boston can get on the same page as the officials.

“Maybe we have to stop yelling at them,” Pastrnak said. “Be nice to them, smile at them I guess. I don’t know.”

The Panthers have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. The Bruins will look to stave off elimination when they travel to Florida for Game 5 on Tuesday night.