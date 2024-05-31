PWHL Minnesota defeated PWHL Boston on Wednesday, putting the finishing touches on a successful first season for the league by winning the Walter Cup Final at Tsongas Center.

What’s next, though?

NESN analyzed that topic on the “Respect Her Game” podcast Friday morning. Sophia Jurksztowicz and Annabelle Hasselbeck discussed how things can evolve for the PWHL following its inaugural season, especially as it relates to the league’s brand.

“There’s so much that has happened this year,” Jurksztowicz said. “It hasn’t even been fully developed, and yet they got their season and league off to a good start. The teams don’t even have names — PWHL Boston, PWHL Minnesota, PWHL Montreal — that’s what we’re calling them.

Story continues below advertisement

“… It was a bit wordy, but in a way, I kind of liked it because it was about the league and not the team.”

The PWHL did file trademarks for some potential names, but PWHL senior vice president Amy Scheer revealed team nicknames and logos are coming in August. It’s one of many things that could change, and improve, as the league continues to grow.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

You can check out the full “Respect Her Game” segment in the YouTube video embedded above.

More:

NBA Finals Odds: Celtics Viewed As Huge Favorite Over Mavericks

About the Author

NESN Staff

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years, Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

More From NESN

In This Article

Featured image via PWHL