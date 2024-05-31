PWHL Minnesota defeated PWHL Boston on Wednesday, putting the finishing touches on a successful first season for the league by winning the Walter Cup Final at Tsongas Center.

What’s next, though?

NESN analyzed that topic on the “Respect Her Game” podcast Friday morning. Sophia Jurksztowicz and Annabelle Hasselbeck discussed how things can evolve for the PWHL following its inaugural season, especially as it relates to the league’s brand.

“There’s so much that has happened this year,” Jurksztowicz said. “It hasn’t even been fully developed, and yet they got their season and league off to a good start. The teams don’t even have names — PWHL Boston, PWHL Minnesota, PWHL Montreal — that’s what we’re calling them.

“… It was a bit wordy, but in a way, I kind of liked it because it was about the league and not the team.”

The PWHL did file trademarks for some potential names, but PWHL senior vice president Amy Scheer revealed team nicknames and logos are coming in August. It’s one of many things that could change, and improve, as the league continues to grow.

