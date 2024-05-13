Bruins general manager Don Sweeney took a measured approach as he addressed questions about the officiating in Boston’s second-round series against the Florida Panthers.

“We’re not in a position to be criticizing the officials and league-wide such,” Sweeney told reporters at Hanscom Field in Bedford, Mass., before the Black and Gold boarded the plane for Sunrise, Fla., per WEEI. “That’s standard protocol. We’ll get fined as a result of that, so there’s no intention on my point to be critical.”

Sweeney instead suggested the NHL and its officials should answer the questions about questionable calls.

“The only ones that can answer that, don’t put out a statement, just stand in front and answer the question,” Sweeney said. “It’s as simple as that.”

There have been of questionable officiating decisions throughout the series, including in Boston’s 3-2 loss on Sunday night. Panthers forward Sam Bennett scored a goal during Game 4 after the Bruins felt Bennett cross-checked Charlie Coyle into goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Boston’s challenge of the game-tying goal less than three minutes into the third period ultimately was unsuccessful.

And that goal from Bennett came after he injured Bruins captain Brad Marchand with an arguably dirty hit in Game 3. The Bruins felt the hit was outside the lines, especially after seeing more footage ahead of Sunday night’s contest.

Sweeney also shared an update on Marchand, who missed Game 4.

The Bruins, who trail the Panthers 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, will take the ice at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch both pregame and postgame coverage on NESN.